Hostel fee hike will ensure JNU becomes an elitist university: CPI-M

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has condemned 'police action' against JNU students peacefully protesting against the recently-announced 'massive hike' in hostel fee and said the move will make it 'an elitist university.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:23 IST
"This blossoming of talent at an affordable cost is what is being attacked. This is not acceptable," said the CPI-M in a statement.. Image Credit: ANI

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has condemned 'police action' against JNU students peacefully protesting against the recently-announced 'massive hike' in hostel fee and said the move will make it 'an elitist university.' A statement issued by the party's politburo on Tuesday said the hike "will only ensure that JNU will become an elitist university as against its current character that promotes students from diverse backgrounds to afford higher education."

It said that according to JNU's annual report, around 40 per cent of the students admitted in 2017 had a parental income of less than Rs 12,000 per month. The party said the JNU has produced generations of socially conscious citizens and nation builders due to this character of providing affordable education drawing in students from the backward regions and marginalised sections.

"This blossoming of talent at an affordable cost is what is being attacked. This is not acceptable," it said. The party said that "obdurate refusal" by the Vice-Chancellor to even discuss with the student union leaders is what led to this situation.

"The Union HRD minister has assured the students that he shall direct the VC to start talks with the students. This should be immediately done," the statement said. (ANI)

