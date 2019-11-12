International Development News
Development News Edition

Meghalaya Lokayukta asks govt officials to declare assets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:09 IST
Meghalaya Lokayukta asks govt officials to declare assets

The Meghalaya Lokayukta has directed all state government employees to declare their assets and liabilities, including those held by spouses and children, officials said on Tuesday. The order was issued on Monday following a complaint of corruption filed against the government employees by one S K Lyngdoh, who also sought details of their possessions.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Lokayukta chairperson P M Musahary asked the chief secretary to issue necessary and suitable directions to competent authorities to obtain details of assets and liabilities from public servants, the officials added. In his statement, Musahary said, "The application is considered taking into account the purpose sought to be achieved by the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014, which is mainly to inquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries and matters concerned therewith and incidental thereto".

"Every public servant is mandated to make a declaration of his assets and liabilities along with their spouse and dependent children to the competent authority within 30 days from entering upon their office or if he already holding office, upon the commencement of the Act..." the statement added. Musahary, a former judge of the Gauhati High Court, was last year sworn in as the chairperson of the state's first Lokayukta..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Asian Youth Boxing: Two Indians enter quarters

Two Indian boxers -- Ankit Narwal 60kg and Aman 91kg -- advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Championships here on Tuesday. While Aman defeated Uzbekistans Makhmudov Mimukhsin 5-0, Ankit prevailed 3-2 over Mongolias Tulga Oyunba...

ESSL slashes EV order by 70% to just 3k on Andhra cancellation

The Central governments electric programme initiative EESL has scaled down its electric car order by a whopping 70 percent to 3,000 units and blamed its largest customer Andhra for the crisis as the present Jaganmohan Reddy government has c...

Saudi court convicts 38 people on terrorism-related charges

A Saudi Arabian court has convicted 38 people of terrorism-related crimes, state-run Al Ekhbariya television reported on Tuesday. The TV channel said they were charged with financing terrorism and with takfir - the Islamist militant practic...

Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary post-election deal - source

Spains Socialists have reached a preliminary post-election agreement with far-left party Unidas Podemos, a Socialist source said on Tuesday without giving any details. Sundays election left Spains parliament even more fragmented than a prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019