Five activists of Hyderabad-based outfit detained

Five activists of a city-basedorganisation Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) were on Tuesdaydetained here before they were to address the media inconnection with the Supreme Courts verdict in the Ayodhyaland dispute issue, police said

The DJS office-bearers, including its president AbdulMajid, were detained as a preventive step followinginformation that they may deliver provocative speeches, asenior police official told PTI

Police were in the process of registering an FIR, headded.

