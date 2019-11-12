MLAs can now put written questions online: Assembly Speaker

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday said the MLAs can now put their written questions online as the state government has started the process of implementing the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. Patro said the NeVA is being implemented in a bid to make assembly businesses paperless. He said the interested members will be imparted training on how to handle the NeVA app.

Replying a question, the Speaker said: "The state government has made budgetary provisions to make the State Assembly paperless." He said the State Assembly campus will soon get wi-fi facility. NeVA is an app through which one can easily get information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid and committee reports.

Meanwhile, a day before the commencement of the winter session of the House, DGP BK Sharma reviewed the security arrangement at the Assembly Tuesday. A total of 30 platoons of police force and 90 officers will be deployed to ensure full-proof security.

"Our priority is to control the agitations being held at the MG Road, close to the assembly building. Force deployment will be made keeping in view the situation. The Assembly premises will be kept under the vigil of CCTV cameras," the DGP said. He said a three-tier security arrangement has been made in the Assembly premises. Two platoons of Special Tactical Unit, Striking Force and Quick Response Team are deployed at the Assembly premises.

The winter session of the assembly which will begin on Wednesday, will have a total of 30 working days out of which 21 days have been earmarked for official business. On the first day of the session, supplementary budget for the financial year 2019 -2020 will be tabled by Finance minister Niranjan Pujari..

