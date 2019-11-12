Child trafficking cases in Assam has increased by 55 per cent:

The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) on Tuesday said child trafficking cases has increased by at least 55 per cent in 2019 across the state. Addressing a press conference here, ASCPCR Chairperson Sunita Changkakati said a total of 125 cases of different crimes against children were registered with the organisation during the current year.

"Till November 10 this year, we have registered 17 cases of child trafficking. This figure was 11 for the whole year of 2018," she said. There are other crimes which have also taken place in considerable numbers, the chairperson said.

"We registered 43 cases of child sexual abuse in the same period this year against 53 in 2018. There were five cases of child marriage too compared to six in last year," Changkakati told reporters. Instances of violation of right to education for children has also seen a considerable rise with 13 cases being already registered this year, while the same was just nine in 2018.

She informed that there are some other defined crimes against children that have seen a decline in 2019. Violation of child rights have gone down to 13 from 20, while cases of child labour too dropped to five from 10 in 2018, Changkakati said.

ASCPCR registered 24 cases of child in need of care and protection till November 10 as against 36 in 2018, she added. There are five cases of other crimes this year as against one in last year.

ASCPCR on Tuesday rolled out a mobile application for lodging complaints of child rights violations. "The app named 'Sishu Suraksha' will enable users from all over the state to lodge a complaint. The purpose of this e-box is to empower citizens to take moral responsibility of protecting our future generations," Changkakati said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)