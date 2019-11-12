International Development News
Development News Edition

Child trafficking cases in Assam has increased by 55 per cent:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:51 IST
Child trafficking cases in Assam has increased by 55 per cent:

The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) on Tuesday said child trafficking cases has increased by at least 55 per cent in 2019 across the state. Addressing a press conference here, ASCPCR Chairperson Sunita Changkakati said a total of 125 cases of different crimes against children were registered with the organisation during the current year.

"Till November 10 this year, we have registered 17 cases of child trafficking. This figure was 11 for the whole year of 2018," she said. There are other crimes which have also taken place in considerable numbers, the chairperson said.

"We registered 43 cases of child sexual abuse in the same period this year against 53 in 2018. There were five cases of child marriage too compared to six in last year," Changkakati told reporters. Instances of violation of right to education for children has also seen a considerable rise with 13 cases being already registered this year, while the same was just nine in 2018.

She informed that there are some other defined crimes against children that have seen a decline in 2019. Violation of child rights have gone down to 13 from 20, while cases of child labour too dropped to five from 10 in 2018, Changkakati said.

ASCPCR registered 24 cases of child in need of care and protection till November 10 as against 36 in 2018, she added. There are five cases of other crimes this year as against one in last year.

ASCPCR on Tuesday rolled out a mobile application for lodging complaints of child rights violations. "The app named 'Sishu Suraksha' will enable users from all over the state to lodge a complaint. The purpose of this e-box is to empower citizens to take moral responsibility of protecting our future generations," Changkakati said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kathuniya claims bronze at Worlds, 2 more Indians seal Tokyo2020 slots

Promising Yogesh Kathuniya overcame three foul attempts to claim the bronze medal in mens discus throw F56 final at the World Para Athletics Championships and sealed Indias seventh slot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Praveen Kumar had ...

Maha governor acted fairly in recommending Prez rule: legal experts

New Delhi, Nov 12 PTI&#160; Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has not committed any unconstitutional act by recommending Presidents rule in the state, legal experts said on Tuesday. Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tu...

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone on Wednesday

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the citys air quality in the severe zone. The governments air quality monitor, Sy...

Naidu calls for easing procedures to regulate organ donation

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged youth to overcome apprehensions and donate their organs, as he stressed the need for easing procedures to regulate organ donation in accordance with scientific standards. Terming organ donati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019