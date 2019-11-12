International Development News
Goa CM: No possibility of disaster from naphtha-laden ship

  PTI
  Panaji
  Updated: 12-11-2019 20:59 IST
  Created: 12-11-2019 20:59 IST
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of a disaster because of the naphtha-laden ship, which has run aground off Goa coast. Last week, the Goa Congress feared a Bhopal gas tragedy-like situation developing in the state because of the ship that has run aground here since October 24.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said the ship and its tank are safe and there is no possibility of any disaster as predicted by opposition parties. "The problem can occur only if there is a leak in the tank and so far it is safe," he said.

The Chief Minister said Director General Shipping will be overseeing the operation to empty the tank, and a private company would be assigned the task. He said the emptying of naphtha is taking time as the state government is taking "all the precautions to safely transfer the contents to another tank." Sawant said officials of DG Shipping have been periodically reviewing the situation of the ship.

"The review report has been submitted to the state government," he said, adding that the Union home ministry has also been monitoring the situation..

