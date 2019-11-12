Two held for arms smuggling in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling arms in the national capital and its peripherals, police said on Tuesday. Four country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and a scooter used in delivering the weapons were recovered from the possession of the duo, they said.

The accused were identified as Sunil (35), a resident of Mehrauli in Delhi, and Ankit Saini (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh area. They used to buy weapons from Aligarh at cheap prices and sell them in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) at higher prices, police said.

On Monday, a tip-off was received that an arms smuggler would come near Chirag Delhi flyover, Masjid Mod to deliver arms and ammunition. A trap was laid and the accused were apprehended, a senior police officer said. Interrogation revealed that Saini used to buy the pistols from Aligarh and Sunil used to find prospective buyers, police added.

