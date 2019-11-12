Devotees throng Golden Temple for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebration

A large chunk of devotees thronged Gurudwara Sri Harmandir Sahib the holiest of Sikh shrines, popularly known as Golden Temple, on Tuesday evening to participate in celebrations of the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founding guru of Sikhism. "My family and I came here to celebrate Guru Purab at the Golden Temple. We feel so good after coming here, I loved the fireworks," said Mandeep Singh, a devotee.

"I feel so lucky to be here today and witness the beautiful decorations and fireworks. I offered my prayers to Guru Sahab Ji and saw Deepmala as well," said Kavalpreet Singh, another devotee. Simranjeet Singh, a resident of Amritsar said that people from across the country arrived here today to participate in the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev).

"We celebrate this festival as a mark of unity as people across the globe celebrate this occasion. I feel so good to be here," he added. Devotees here told ANI that pollution-free fireworks were utilised for celebrations at Golden Temple.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs. This year, the festival is being celebrated with special fervour for the 550th birth anniversary of the Guru. (ANI)

