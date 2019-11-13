International Development News
Development News Edition

Coimbatore: 18-yr-old girl makes eco-friendly, reusable cotton sanitary pads

Having faced health problems due to the use of ordinary sanitary pads available in the market, Ishana, an 18-year-old girl was inspired to make eco-friendly and reusable cotton sanitary napkins.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 06:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 06:53 IST
Coimbatore: 18-yr-old girl makes eco-friendly, reusable cotton sanitary pads
Ishana talking to ANI in Coimbatore on Tuesday . Image Credit: ANI

Having faced health problems due to the use of ordinary sanitary pads available in the market, Ishana, an 18-year-old girl was inspired to make eco-friendly and reusable cotton sanitary napkins. Ishana manufactured the cotton pads at a small set up she had that includes sewing machine and other essential equipments.

"I was inspired to produce cotton sanitary napkins after I faced health problems due to the use of ordinary pads. Now, I want to educate more and more people on how to make sanitary pads with cotton cloth," said Ishana. "Chemical gel in ordinary sanitary napkins poses health hazards to women. The sanitary napkin I have developed is made with layers of cotton cloth. It is reusable and eco-friendly," she said.

"I have purchased 50 packs. I am also planning to have its dealership," said Syed, a customer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Principles of Guru Nanak Dev more relevant today, US lawmakers on Gurpurab

The philosophy and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev echoed the corridors of the US Capitol as powerful American lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism and underscored that his prin...

FOREX-Kiwi takes flight as New Zealand's central bank surprises by standing pat

The New Zealand dollar soared 1 on Wednesday after the countrys central bank unexpectedly left interest rates on hold, while most other currencies trod water. Its flying. Massive surprise, said Imre Speizer, head of New Zealand strategy at ...

Pacers make run in 3rd to roll by Thunder

T.J. Warren scored 23 points as the Indiana Pacers took advantage of a dominant third quarter to cruise to a 111-85 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Warren shot 10 of 14 from the field and Indiana made 71 p...

Golf-Reed won't dial down the passion at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reeds fiery, competitive spirit has ruffled feathers in the past but the golfer nicknamed Captain America says he has no plans to dial down the intensity when he tees off for the United States at next months Presidents Cup.The last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019