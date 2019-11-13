Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri Village of Rajouri district on Wednesday morning.
The firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars began at around 7 am. Indian Army is retaliating effectively.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
