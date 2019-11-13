International Development News
SC to deliver verdict on Rafale, Sabrimala review petitions tomorrow

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on a batch of review petitions filed in both Rafale and Sabrimala cases tomorrow.

The Supreme Court . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on a batch of review petitions filed in both Rafale and Sabrimala cases tomorrow. The Sabrimala verdict will be delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 10:30 am.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph will pronounce the Rafale verdict pursuant to Sabrimala's judgment. In the Sabrimala case, the apex court had on September 28 in 2018 lifted a ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into the premises of Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabrimala.

The order was reserved by the court in February earlier this year. The order which will be announced tomorrow is likely to uphold or set aside the 2018 order. In the Rafale case, the petitioners had moved the top court seeking review of its verdict which dismissed a plea challenging India's agreement with France for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The verdict on the Rafale case was reserved in May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

