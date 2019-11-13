As Kejriwal hints at extending vehicle rationing scheme, Vijay Goel slams odd-even as ''vote bank politics"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of 'not doing enough' to combat air pollution in the capital and added that the odd-even scheme was introduced for "vote bank politics" in the national capital. "Kejriwal is only playing politics over this scheme. This government has done nothing in the past five years to control pollution. They have just spent crores of rupees in the advertisement for the scheme. Odd-Even is a big drama. He has introduced this scheme for vote bank politics," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi."Kejriwal must give resignation as all his schemes have failed. I also feel that there should be a court case against them for spending crores on the advertisements of such a scheme," he added.

The Odd-Even scheme is an attempt by the Delhi government to reduce traffic on the streets. It has been implemented until November 15. This road rationing scheme prohibits plying of cars based on the last digit of their registration numbers - vehicles with even digits are only allowed to ply on even days, and vehicles with odd numbers on odd days. (ANI)

