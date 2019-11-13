Guj Assembly session begins on Dec 9

A three-day session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be held between December 9 and 12, a minister said on Wednesday. A resolution regarding the Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26, will be passed during the sitting.

Due to Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year, the regular Budget session of the state Assembly was held in July instead of February which is the convention. "Since it's mandatory to call the Assembly session within six months, the state government has decided to call a three-day-long session from December 9," Minister of State for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in Gandhinagar.

The decision to call the session was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during cabinet meeting held earlier in the day, Jadeja said. "In the second sitting of the first day of the session, the Assembly would pass a resolution regarding the Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India," said the minister.

On December 10, some bills would come up for discussion and voting, he said, adding that the elected members would pass a resolution regarding the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on December 11..

