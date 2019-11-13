Vice-Principal held for misbehaving with girl students

A Vice-Principal of a private educational coaching institute here was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with some girl students, police said on Wednesday

The Vice-Principal, 30, used to call the students to his cabin on the pretext of counselling and "inappropriately" touched them, they said

Following a complaint, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC, was registered against him on November 8 and he was arrested on Tuesday, police added.

