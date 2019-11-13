International Development News
Mumbai: ANC nabs 'police informer' for money extortion, drug peddling

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) on Wednesday arrested a "police informer" who extorted money from peddlers and also himself supplied drugs to select "clients" in Mazgaon. The accused named Khalid Wasi Khan, aged 51 years was arrested by API Amar Marathe and API Sudarshan Chavan on the instructions of DCP Shivdeep Lande.

He was apprehended near Dockyard Road Railway Station, Bus route no 44, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Mazgaon, Mumbai. He was carrying 470 grams of heroin worth Rs 1,41,00,000 (One crore and forty-one lakh) in a red-colored rexin bag.

A case under section 8 c of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered against him on November 13. Accused is a previous ANC informer for a period from 2000 to 2003. A commendatory note that was issued to him has been also recovered during the search operation. The veracity of the same is being ascertained.

In the past also he had been arrested in an ANC case for possessing ganja along with seven other accused by the Worli unit. However, he was acquitted in the case. (ANI)

