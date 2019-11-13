Two arrested for robbing man in northeast Delhi

Two friends were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his belongings at gunpoint in northeast Delhi Khajuri Khas area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday night near Jama Masjid and the accused have been identified as Salman, 22, and Afzal, 22, they said.

Salman used to sell fruits for his livelihood but was not satisfied with the meager income, therefore he resorted to criminal activities, police said. Following the incident, a case of armed robbery was registered and all the pickets and patrolling team of the Khajuri Khas were alerted, they said.

Salman was arrested and one country-made pistol loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. During interrogation, Salman disclosed the involvement of his friend Afzal in the robbery and said he acquired a country-made pistol from a person in Loni for criminal activities, he said.

Later, Afzal was also been arrested and the entire robbed amount along with documents was recovered, the DCP added.

