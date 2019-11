As many as 50 new flags would beinstalled at beaches in Goa to curb incidents of drowning

The flags bearing 'No Swimming Zone' messages inEnglish and Hindi on both sides would be places along thecoast in North Goa and South Goa to alert visitors about theno-swim zones, according to a spokesperson of a state-appointed agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)