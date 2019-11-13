International Development News
Development News Edition

Guj: Six held for extorting money from US citizens through

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:13 IST
Guj: Six held for extorting money from US citizens through

Six persons have been arrested here for allegedly extorting money from US citizens through a call centre, the police said on Wednesday. The cyber crime cell of Ahmedabad police raided the call centre running from the premises of Ankur School in Paldi area here on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accused called people in the United States and told them that cars hired by using their social security numbers had been used for various crimes, the official said. The callers would identify themselves as officials of the `US Social Security Number Department'.

"The accused told the victims that US police had found a rented car with blood stains and drugs inside, and he or she would face severe consequences including confiscation of property as the car was hired using the victim's social security number," the official said. However, if they coughed up money, no action would be taken, the victims would be told.

The payment was received through various digital modes. The arrested accused included Viraj Desai (60), whose maternal grandmother was the founder-trustee of the school.

The school management said in a statement that Desai was no longer associated with the school, and was given access to the premises only because he was a member of the founder's family. The other accused were identified as Monu Ojha (31), Rohitsinh Bhati (24), Manthan Khatik (22), Ajitsinh Chauhan (29) and Pradeep Chaudhary (22).

They were arrested for extortion under the IPC and also under the Information Technology Act, and further probe was on, the official said. In the past, police in Gujarat as well as Maharashtra had busted similar call centre rackets where scamsters would pose as officials of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the US and extort money..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Alibaba launches $13.4 bln Hong Kong listing to fund expansion

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group launched the share sale for its Hong Kong listing on Wednesday, braving unrest in the global financial hub to try to raise up to 13.4 billion to fund its expansion plans. The stock is due to start trad...

UPDATE 1-Test administrator pleads guilty, parent faces sentencing over U.S. college scam

A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty to participating in a vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme on Wednesday, the same day a wealthy parent is set to face sentencing for his role in the scandal. Federal p...

Apple kills 15-inch MacBook Pro for a model an inch bigger

Apple has put to rest its 15-inch MacBook Pro model with the arrival of its 16-inch MacBook Pro.The new 16-inch model brings back the scissor-switch keyboard. Configuration options include 9th-gen Intel Core i7, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to...

After continued protest by students, JNU announces partial rollback in fee hike, other rules

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU administration on Wednesday announced a partial rollback in hostel fees and other charges after the continued protest by JNUSU leaders and students. Today, the Executive Council met and decided that we will n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019