Gold biscuits worth Rs 8 cr seized in Assam

Personnel of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the police seized 18.5 kg of gold biscuits valued at around Rs 8 crore from a vehicle in central Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday. Two persons were arrested in this connection, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay told PTI.

Following a tip-off, the securitymen accosted a vehicle at Manza and seized the gold biscuits, Upadhyay said adding that the car was going towards Guwahati from Imphal in Manipur. Its two occupants who hail from Thobal district of Manipur were arrested, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)