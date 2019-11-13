International Development News
Development News Edition

Wife of naval officer found dead in south west Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:25 IST
Wife of naval officer found dead in south west Delhi

The body of a Naval officer's wife was found in their house in Tarapore Enclave in south west Delhi, police said on Wednesday. A magisterial probe has been ordered in the death, said a senior police officer.

A police team that reached the residence of the couple, found the body of Parinika, aged around 29, lying on a bed, he said. "Ligature marks were found on the woman's neck. Her husband Lt Commander Vivek Tiwari stated that she hanged herself with a bedsheet and door of the room was locked from inside," the police officer said.

Tiwari stated that he broke open the door and brought down his wife. He then called a doctor who declared her dead, the officer said. He said the couple got married in 2016 so the local sub divisional magistrate was informed. Proceedings under Section 176 of CrPC were started to ascertain cause of the death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says fugitive businessman charged with corruption returns home

An Iranian fugitive businessman charged with financial crimes and accused of ties to President Hassan Rouhanis brother, who has been jailed for graft, has returned home, the countrys judiciary said on Wednesday. Rouhanis brother, Hossein Fe...

Soccer-Southgate promises youthful England line-up against Montenegro

England could field one of their youngest sides in their 1000th international when they face Montenegro in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday. Southgate picked the youngest England starting side thi...

UPDATE 1-Georgia to execute man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

The state of Georgia on Wednesday is scheduled to execute a man who was convicted of fatally shooting a convenience store clerk before stealing two 12-packs of beer with an accomplice more than 20 years ago. Ray Cromartie, 52, is scheduled ...

Trump ignores impeachment to host Turkey's Erdogan

Washington, Nov 13 AFP President Donald Trump greeted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House for a high-stakes meeting Wednesday that underlined his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama unfolding simultaneousl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019