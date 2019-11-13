Wife of naval officer found dead in south west Delhi

The body of a Naval officer's wife was found in their house in Tarapore Enclave in south west Delhi, police said on Wednesday. A magisterial probe has been ordered in the death, said a senior police officer.

A police team that reached the residence of the couple, found the body of Parinika, aged around 29, lying on a bed, he said. "Ligature marks were found on the woman's neck. Her husband Lt Commander Vivek Tiwari stated that she hanged herself with a bedsheet and door of the room was locked from inside," the police officer said.

Tiwari stated that he broke open the door and brought down his wife. He then called a doctor who declared her dead, the officer said. He said the couple got married in 2016 so the local sub divisional magistrate was informed. Proceedings under Section 176 of CrPC were started to ascertain cause of the death, he added.

