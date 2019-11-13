International Development News
Development News Edition

Treatment being given to Chidambaram not satisfactory, has already lost 8-9 kgs: Family

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:33 IST
Treatment being given to Chidambaram not satisfactory, has already lost 8-9 kgs: Family

Hours after a Delhi court extended P Chidambaram's judicial custody in the INX media money laundering case till November 27, his family said the treatment being given to him in Tihar jail for Crohn's disease is not satisfactory and he continues to lose weight due to "aggravation" of the disease. The family sources told PTI that Chidambaram has lost around 8-9 kgs since his detention.

"We are not satisfied with the treatment given to him in the prison. He is suffering a lot. He has to be immediately brought under the treatment of noted gastroenterologist in Hyderabad Dr. Nageshwara Reddy as he knows about his health as he had treated him in 2016," a source said. After Reddy's treatment, he was somewhat feeling better, the sources said.

"We are waiting for the Delhi High Court's order on his bail plea which is reserved since November 8," the source added. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

On Wednesday, Chidambaram was produced before the court through video conference as the lawyers are on strike. The court extended his judicial custody till November 27 in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The Central Bureau of Investigation, on 15 May 2017, had registered an FIR against Chidambaram for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007 when he was the finance minister.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED in 2018. Earlier, disposing off Chidambaram's bail plea, the Delhi High Court had directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide him clean surroundings, mineral water, home-cooked food and protection from mosquitoes.

The court had also directed that Chidambaram's medical check up be done regularly. Besides Crohn's disease, the Congress leader, a Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, also suffers from Dyslipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Hypertension, Glycemia and Prostatomegaly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tunisia's parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

Tunisias new parliament on Wednesday elected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, as its speaker after the rival Heart of Tunisia party backed him, opening the way for a possible coalition government between the...

FACTBOX-'I can do whatever I want': Quotes, reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine and noteworthy outside reaction.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING THIS MORNING TO ...

UPDATE 2-UK's Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes

British postal company Royal Mail on Wednesday won a high court injunction to stop strikes by its biggest union around the time of a national election on Dec. 12 and in the busy run-up to Christmas. Members of the Communication Workers Unio...

UPDATE 1-As U.S.-Turkey meeting begins, Trump praises relation with Erdogan

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lauded the U.S. relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as the leaders started a meeting to overcome mounting differences between the two NATO allies ranging from Syria policy to Turkeys purcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019