Eight rail workers injured as crane falls on tracks in C'garh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bilaspur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:50 IST
Ambulance accident Image Credit: ANI

Eight workers were injured, two of them critically, on Wednesday after a crane engaged in railway under bridge (RUB) construction fell on tracks on Mumbai-Howrah route in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said. The incident occurred around 5 pm at Chuchuhiyapara level crossing near Bilaspur railway station, where construction of an RUB is going on, a statement issued by the South East Central Railway (SECR) said.

"Eight railway workers, who were at the construction site, sustained injuries in the incident. Two of them said to be in a serious condition," it said. Soon after getting informed, rescue teams along with railway police rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Two seriously-injured workers were further shifted to a private hospital, he added. Due to the incident, OHE (overhead) cables on both up and down lines were completely damaged, affecting the operation of trains in Bilaspur-Gatora section on the route, the release said.

As many as 10 trains were canceled, while two trains- LTT-Bhubaneswar Express (12879) and LTT-Shalimar Express (18029), have been diverted, it said. Besides, the stoppage of four trains has been changed and two trains were halted before their destination, it added.

Repair work was underway and soon operation of trains on the route will be restored, a railway official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

