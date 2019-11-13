International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Probe ordered into death of around thousand birds in vicinity of Sambhar lake

The state government has ordered an investigation into the death of around thousand birds in the vicinity of Sambhar lake, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:24 IST
Rajasthan: Probe ordered into death of around thousand birds in vicinity of Sambhar lake
The dead birds lying in the vicinity of Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan.. Image Credit: ANI

The state government has ordered an investigation into the death of around thousand birds in the vicinity of Sambhar lake, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday. Terming the birds' death as 'worrying,' the Chief Minister said that the government was taking "immediate steps to prevent deaths during this migratory season."

"Protecting flora and fauna remains one of our top priorities. Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and several teams of the Animal Husbandry Department are at Sambhar Lake. Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) and CCF are monitoring the situation," he said. The Chief Minister said that water samples have been taken and sent for testing. "Carcasses are being sent to Bhopal for testing for bird flu. Toxicologists have also been called from WWI and SARCON, Coimbatore," he said.

"Once investigations are complete, we will do everything possible so that no more birds lose lives," the Chief Minister said on his Twitter handle. According to an officer, around thousand birds of 20-25 species were found dead Tuesday morning around Sambhar Lake in Dudu. The authorities believe that the deaths were caused due to water contamination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson promises to end 'unbearable' uncertainty around Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised he would end the unbearable uncertainty around Brexit if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying that political paralysis was affecting investment decisions in the country. On a campaign...

Trump slams impeachment proceedings as 'witch hunt'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the impeachment proceedings against him as witch hunt and said that he was too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt. Its a hoax. Im too busy to watch it. So, Im sure Ill get a report, Trump tol...

PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Brazil, holds bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, over a month after the two leaders held their second informal summit in India. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 1...

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019