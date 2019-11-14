Newly married couple arrested for brandishing firearms at

A newly married couple in Nagaland's Dimapur town were arrested by police after a photo of them brandishing assault rifles on their wedding reception went viral on social media, a police officer said on Thursday. The Dimapur police took suo moto cognizance of the photo of the couple posing with assault rifles on their wedding reception and arrested them on Wednesday for unauthorised display of firearms in contravention to the ceasefire ground rules, the officer said Bohoto Kiba and his newly married wife posed for photographs with the assault rifles on November 9 during their reception, the police said.

Bohota Kiba's father Kilo Kilonser is a senior member of the NSCN (NK), the police said. Two other NSCN(NK) militants who gave the couple the weapons to pose with were also arrested by the police, the officer said.

The couple were later released on police bail bond, the officer added..

