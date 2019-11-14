International Development News
Development News Edition

Newly married couple arrested for brandishing firearms at

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 10:38 IST
Newly married couple arrested for brandishing firearms at

A newly married couple in Nagaland's Dimapur town were arrested by police after a photo of them brandishing assault rifles on their wedding reception went viral on social media, a police officer said on Thursday. The Dimapur police took suo moto cognizance of the photo of the couple posing with assault rifles on their wedding reception and arrested them on Wednesday for unauthorised display of firearms in contravention to the ceasefire ground rules, the officer said Bohoto Kiba and his newly married wife posed for photographs with the assault rifles on November 9 during their reception, the police said.

Bohota Kiba's father Kilo Kilonser is a senior member of the NSCN (NK), the police said. Two other NSCN(NK) militants who gave the couple the weapons to pose with were also arrested by the police, the officer said.

The couple were later released on police bail bond, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-On China's Yangtze river, giant dam's legacy blocks revival

The 2,000 residents of Muhe, whose village was moved to higher ground a decade ago to escape the rising Yangtze River, have tried to make the most of their remaining land by planting orchards of oranges and persimmons along its banks.With j...

FACTBOX-A history of China's Three Gorges project

Chinas giant Three Gorges project, the worlds biggest hydropower plant in the middle reaches of the Yangtze river, continues to confound policymakers tackling its massive social and environmental impact. Here is a history of the project.191...

Even without Davis, Lakers rout Warriors

LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in three quarters, and the Los Angeles Lakers coasted to a 120-94 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Los Angeles center JaVale McGee finished with 18 p...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.CAMBODIA-POLITIC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019