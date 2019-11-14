International Development News
Sharad Pawar reviews crop damage due to unseasonal rains in Nagpur

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday visited Nagpur in Maharashtra to take stock of crops damage caused due to unseasonal rains.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Nagpur on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday visited Nagpur in Maharashtra to take stock of crops damage caused due to unseasonal rains. Pawar reviewed the damage caused to crops and farms due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Many farmers highlighted their plight of not being able to sell the damaged crops and suffering heavy losses. Speaking to ANI, one of the farmers said: "I had an orange farm of 3 acres, which is now entirely ruined. The losses are estimated to be around Rs 2-2.5 lakh."

He further stated that he had appealed to the government several times, but the officials have not paid heed to his request. "The rains have completely ruined the cotton and soybean crops. If the government does not listen to our lives, we would be forced to go hungry for days," said another farmer.

The state of Maharashtra has earlier received heavy rainfall following the impact of the cyclone 'MAHA'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

