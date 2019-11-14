International Development News
Air pollution crisis: Children took part in marathon voluntarily, clarifies Delhi-based NGO founder

Founder of the NGO which had organised a children's marathon in the national capital despite worsening air quality issued a clarification saying that kids had voluntarily participated in the event.

Amod K. Kanth, a social worker and a founder of the NGO Prayas speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Founder of the NGO which had organised a children's marathon in the national capital despite worsening air quality issued a clarification saying that kids had voluntarily participated in the event. The air quality on Thursday furthered dipped in New Delhi and adjoining areas and was docked around "severe-plus category".

"Every year we celebrate the founder's day of the organization. The marathon was symbolic and was held for a very brief time. Children have participated voluntarily as there was no curfew. Around 4000 children took part in various events today organised by us," Amod K. Kanth, a social worker and a founder of the NGO Prayas told ANI. When asked why the organization did not cancel the marathon, the he swiftly replied, "I was not aware of the emergency like situation. Last night only, a report came and our events were scheduled for the next morning."

As Delhi is battling with very poor air quality, which is hovering around the emergency zone, a marathon named 'Run for Children' was organized in the national capital that could severely affect lungs and heart of the runners, especially children. Scores of children were seen running at Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri area here, the area was enveloped in smog caused by air pollution.

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 472 with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels at 322 and PM 10 levels at 487 at 8:30 in the morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

