School children in J-K to get free health checkup twice a year

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:26 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration will conduct at least two free health checkups a year for the school children in the union territory, an official spokesperson said on Thursday. During a review meeting of the school education department here on Wednesday, the authorities were directed by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu to conduct the health checkups and provide health cards to school children, he said.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, Sarita Chouhan and other senior officials, the spokesperson said. Murmu suggested that the parents be present during the checkup so that they get to know about their child's health, he said.

The Lt Governor also issued directions to the officials concerned to prepare health checkup calenders in consultation with the health department, the spokesperson said. During the review meeting, the school education department was directed to organise the first health checkup drive in December in the summer zone and in March in the schools under winter zone, he said.

The Lt Governor also suggested regular training for teachers to improve the quality of education, the spokesperson said. Murmu directed the school education department to ensure 100 per cent availability of drinking water in all the schools by 31st December and complete survey of science and computer laboratories in the schools within the next 15 days, he said.

The Lt Governor asked the officials to fill up vacant positions in the department at the earliest and stressed on enhanced focus on schools having gross enrolment ratio less than 25 per cent.

