International Development News
Development News Edition

Not our function to determine Rafale prices, satisfied with material given by Centre: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets by the Indian government and observed that it is not their function to determine the prices of jets.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:36 IST
Not our function to determine Rafale prices, satisfied with material given by Centre: SC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets by the Indian government and observed that it is not their function to determine the prices of jets. A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the pleas as they were bereft of 'merit'.

A batch of petitions, filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others, sought CBI probe into the purchase of Rafale jets. The review was sought on the grounds that judgment contained several errors. The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph, further held that matter cannot be dealt with because of "mere suspicion" by the petitioners.

"Insofar as the aspect of pricing is concerned, the court satisfied itself with the material made available. It is not the function of this Court to determine the prices," the bench observed. The top court added, "On the perusal of documents we had found that one cannot compare apples and oranges. Thus, the pricing of the basic aircraft had to be compared which was competitively marginally lower. As to what should be loaded on the aircraft or not and what further pricing should be added has to be left to the best judgment of the competent authorities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pope names new economic chief to succeed disgraced cardinal

Pope Francis on Thursday named the Vaticans new economy minister to succeed Cardinal George Pell, who is appealing a conviction in his native Australia for sexually assaulting two teenaged choir boys.The post, formally known as Prefect for ...

NDA govt has established peaceful biz climate: MoS Home

The NDA government at the Centre has worked on establishing a peaceful business climate in the country and taken several steps for internal security, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. Speaking at the Federat...

Titan unveils watches depicting TN's cultural heritage

Titan Company Ltd, a joint venture between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and the diversified conglomerate Tata Group on Thursday launched special edition watches that depict the states rich cultural heritage. The watches eq...

UPDATE 1-China will further prioritise stabilizing growth - premier Li

Chinas Premier Li Keqiang said the country will further prioritize stabilizing growth, according to state media on Thursday citing a meeting he had with local officials.Chinas factory output growth and other key indicators slowed significan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019