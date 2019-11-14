Unidentified militant gives up arms, joins mainstream in J-K's Pulwama

An unidentified militant has given up arms and joined the mainstream in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Thursday.

"One more individual with the help of community members and police in Pulwama has returned to the mainstream," a police official said.

He said the identity of the youth has been kept a secret due to threat perception to his life.

