Centre to hold conference on replicating good governance practices in JK, Ladakh

The Centre will hold a two-day conference beginning Friday on replication of good governance practices in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, an official statement issued on Thursday said. The main objective of the conference is to bring national and state-level organisations on the same platform to share experiences in digital governance, citizen-centric governance and capacity building and personnel administration etc., it said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, government of India, is organising a regional conference on the theme: "Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh" on November 15-16, 2019 in Jammu. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, along with G C Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, will inaugurate the two-day event on Friday.

B V R Subrahmanyam, Administrator, J&K, and C Chandramouli, Secretary, Personnel, will also address the inaugural session. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, J&K, will chair the pre-inaugural session on the topic "Public Policy and Governance".

In the post-lunch session, presentations will be made on 'digital governance', 'citizen-centric governance' and 'aspirational districts'. The states of Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya and J&K will share their experiences of grievance redressal.

On Day 2, presentations will be made on 'select initiatives' and 'capacity building & personnel administration'. The 'sushasan sankalp: Jammu ghoshana' resolution will be adopted in the valedictory session, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Delegates from 19 states and four Union territories will participate in the conference.

"This conference is an effort to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices in citizen-centric governance, improved public service delivery through e-governance, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration," it said.

