Posters, slogans against varsity at JNU admin block; JNUSU says protests till all demands met

A plethora of posters and slogans have come up at the administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alleging that the varsity administration had only partially fulfilled their demands and that they will continue protests until all their demands are met.

Visual from the admin block of JNU. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A plethora of posters and slogans have come up at the administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alleging that the varsity administration had only partially fulfilled their demands and that they will continue protests until all their demands are met. Slogans proclaiming, ''Reject IHA Manual", "JNU is not your estate" among others were seen on the walls of the administration block on Thursday.

Along with this the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) today said that their protest against the fee hike and draft hostel manual will continue despite the partial rollback by the administration which they termed as inadequate. "Our movement for a complete rollback of the fee hike, draft hostel manual and illegal IHA meeting of October 28 shall have to be continued against JNU administration and HRD Ministry," the JNUSU said in a press note.

Further attacking the administration, the note added that the university administration and Delhi police had connived to keep the students from participating in the meeting in which the decisions were taken. "The JNU administration has till date abdicated all sense of responsibility to the University. The Vice-Chancellor, missing from the JNU campus for the last month, has continued with his legacy of illegalities by holding the Executive Committee meeting in complete secrecy, 18 kilometres away from JNU. The Delhi Police has shamefully abetted in this act by blocking all entrances to JNU, just to restrict students from approaching the meeting! The MHRD's tweets of a 'major rollback' were followed by the absconding VC's tweets that have confirmed our suspicions," the note read.

The press note further added that the partial rollbacks is a "way of the admin and the MHRD, reeling under the pressure of our movement, to try to mislead us into withdrawing our agitations." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

