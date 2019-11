6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car

A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday, police said. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot in Nigam Vihar locality, while she was working nearby, they said.

Unaware that the child was sleeping there, the driver of the car accidentally ran over him, police said. The driver, Rajesh, rushed him to the IGMC hospital, where doctors declared the child brought dead.

A case under various sections, including 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, has been registered at Shimla East police station, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)