Rs 25 lakh-worth drugs seized, four arrested in Nagaland
Drugs worth over Rs 25 lakh in the international market were recovered from four persons, including a woman, in Nagaland's Dimapur on Thursday, police said. The apprehension was made at 3rd Mile area of Dimapur.
All the four persons who were arrested hail from Manipur's Senapati district, Dimapur police PRO T Relo Aye said. Some 23 packets of suspected heroin and 18,000 YaBa tablets, a country-made pistol, one magazine, Rs three lakh in cash and the SUV in which the accused were traveling in were seized, he said.
A case has been registered at Diphupar police station in Dimapur and investigation is on, Aye added.
