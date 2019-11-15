International Development News
Development News Edition

SC dismisses ED's plea challenging DK Shivakumar's bail

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the bail granted to Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the Delhi High Court in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:51 IST
Congress leader D K Shivakumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the bail granted to Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the Delhi High Court in connection with an alleged money laundering case. On October 23, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Shivakumar while taking into note that he had been extensively interrogated by the probe agency since his arrest on September 3.

The High Court had said that there was no material on record to show that he was a flight risk. It submitted that there was no chance of tampering of evidence by him as all files are already under the custody of the agency.

Subsequently, the ED approached the apex court challenging the bail granted to him. The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed the Income Tax Department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

