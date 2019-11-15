International Development News
Bihar: CM, Governor pay tribute to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan paid rich tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the 144th birth anniversary of noted freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan both pays tribute to Birsa Munda. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan paid rich tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the 144th birth anniversary of noted freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Kumar and Chauhan paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter at an official event organised in Patna on Friday.

"Birsa Munda fought with British people and was tortured in jail in Jharkhand and died. He is not only an important part of tribal history but also of Bihar," JDU leader Shyam Rajak told ANI. Birsa, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on 15 November in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000 by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee - led government at the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

