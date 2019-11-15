International Development News
Parliamentary Panel reviews J-K, Ladakh situation

A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was held on Friday which discussed the current situation in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was held on Friday which discussed the current situation in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In the meeting, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with Additional Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and other Home Ministry officers briefed the Committee about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to sources, officials briefed them about the normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, communication situation and political leaders who are detained. The Committee headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma questioned the MHA officials about the release of the leaders and visit of political leaders to Kashmir.

In the meeting, Additional Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir gave a detailed presentation before the Committee. Sources also confirmed that Home Ministry also briefed the Committee about terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990 through data and also mentioned that for communication telephone and mobiles are working in the region.

The agenda of the meeting was to have a briefing by the Home Secretary on the situation in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs consists of nine other members from Rajya Sabha and 21 members from Lok Sabha.

Government of India had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. From October 31, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were formally made Union Territories. (ANI)

