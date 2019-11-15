International Development News
Mumbai school boy sets himself ablaze after parents refuse to buy him motorcycle

A Class XI student set himself on fire inside premises of his school here on Friday allegedly after his parents refused to buy him a motorcycle, police said.

DSP Ashok Dudhe speaking to reporters on Friday in Navi Mumbai. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Class XI student set himself on fire inside premises of his school here on Friday allegedly after his parents refused to buy him a motorcycle, police said. The boy has been admitted to a hospital in Airoli with 90 per cent burns. He is alive.

"At about 7.15 am in the morning this incident happened. The teenager who is a student of Class XI went to the toilet of the school and poured kerosene oil on himself and burnt himself. Staff at the school rescued him and got him admitted to a nearby hospital," Ashok Dudhe, DSP, Zone-2, Navi Mumbai said. "He was later shifted to a hospital in Airoli. The boy received 90 per cent burns on his body," the DSP said.

According to relatives of the victim, his parents had refused to buy him a motorcycle. Police is investigating the matter and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

