International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: Hindu Mahasabha wants Godse's court statements in syllabus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gwalior
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:50 IST
MP: Hindu Mahasabha wants Godse's court statements in syllabus

The Hindu Mahasabha on Friday demanded that Nathuram Godse's statements during the Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial be included in school curriculum in Madhya Pradesh. The right-wing organisation made the demand while observing Godse's death anniversary here.

Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was hanged at Ambala jail on November 15, 1949. Mahasabha members on Friday gathered at its office here and performed 'aarti' of Godse and Narayan Apte, the co- conspirator who too was hanged for Gandhi's assassination.

Hindu Mahasabha national vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said the organisation observed the death anniversary of two "leaders", whose "contribution to Indian freedom struggle has been forgotten", like every year. "We also submitted a memorandum, addressed to MP Chief Minister, to the district administration. We have demanded inclusion of Godse's statements, recorded during his trial, in school curriculum," Bharadwaj said.

Congress governments at the Centre did not disclose Godse's court statements for 50 years, he alleged. On November 15, 2017, the Mahasabha had installed a bust of Godse at its Gwalior office after performing the ritual of 'pran pratishtha' (consecration).

Following widespread outrage, the district administration confiscated the bust. "In the memorandum, we also demanded that the bust, seized by the district administration, be returned to us," Bharadwaj said.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh condemned Friday's event. "The event glorified violence. This is condemnable.

These people don't believe in the Indian Constitution as Godse himself had filed a mercy petition before the British Queen despite the country having a Supreme Court," said Bhupendra Gupta, vice president of state Congress Media Cell..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

I need to respect game when I am batting well, says Mayank

The slump in form that he endured early in his career has taught Mayank Agarwal to make hay while the sun shines and he did exactly that against Bangladesh, smashing a career-best 243 on the second day of the first Test here on Friday. For ...

UPDATE 1-Impeachment hearing opens with ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded bad news by President Donald Trump before he fired h...

Golf-Lombard sparkles to grab second-round lead at Nedbank Challenge

South African Zander Lombard overcame a poor start to surge into a two-shot lead after the second round of the European Tours Nedbank Golf Challenge, sinking six birdies and an eagle in a round of 65 at the Gary Player Country Club on Frida...

India, UK enhancing defence ties: British High Commissioner

The 2021 version of naval exercise between India and the UK could be the most complex and sophisticated one yet, British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith said on Friday, highlighting deepening bilateral defence ties. He also said a lia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019