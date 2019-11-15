International Development News
Development News Edition

Lawyers in Delhi district courts to resume work from Saturday

Delhi District Bar Coordination Committee on Friday announced to call off its strike which officially began on November 3, a day following a clash between lawyers and cops at Tis Hazari Court Complex here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:30 IST
Lawyers in Delhi district courts to resume work from Saturday
Lawyers were protesting over the clash with cops in Tis Hazari Court Complex on November 2. (Representative image) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi District Bar Coordination Committee on Friday announced to call off its strike which officially began on November 3, a day following a clash between lawyers and cops at Tis Hazari Court Complex here. The lawyers announced to resume work from Saturday after a general meeting on the matter in a Delhi court on Friday here.

"We respect the order of Hon'ble High Court so the abstinence from work is suspended, work to be resumed from Saturday. We thank all the members for their cooperation," the Delhi District Bar Coordination Committee chief Mahaveer Sharma said in a statement. Dhir Singh Kasana, Secretary-General of the Committee, said, "Our fight for Advocates Protection Act will continue."

On November 2, Delhi Police personnel and lawyers had clashed in Tis Hazari court complex following an argument over the parking issue. During the confrontation, both sides received injuries. A lawyer allegedly sustained injuries after getting shot at by the police. The Delhi High Court had on November 3 ordered a judicial inquiry into the Tis Hazari violence within six weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkey sends American Islamic State fighter to U.S. after stalemate with Greece

Turkey sent a U.S. citizen and suspected Islamic State member to the United States by plane on Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, after the man was refused entry to Greece earlier this week.Turkish authorities started deporting ...

China issues plan to promote high-tech manufacturing

Beijing, Nov 15 AP China issued an outline Friday of policies aimed at promoting high-tech manufacturing after it stopped pushing a strategy that helped trigger a tariff war with Washington. A statement by the Cabinets planning agency calle...

Reduce GST on matchboxes to 12 pc: TN minister to Sitharaman

The Goods and Services Tax GST on matchboxes should be brought down to 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent, Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said on Friday.In a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitha...

Gang violence hits Mexican leader's ratings, U.S. warns of 'parallel government'

Support for Mexicos president has fallen some ten percentage points during a surge in gang-related violence, a poll showed on Friday, just as the U.S. ambassador voiced concern about parallel government by cartels in parts of the country. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019