Puducherry to get branch of CBI soon

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi, has said it will soon set up a branch here to facilitate the public easily lodge corruption- related complaints instead of approaching the CBI branch in Chennai. Territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi announced this to mediapersons through her whatsapp on Friday.

All along the CBI's anti-corruption wing in Chennai was having territorial jurisdiction covering all the four districts of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The four districts of Union Territory of Puducherry have large concentration of government of India tax collection units,railway and other public sector units.

The Chennai wing had limitations in getting intelligence relating to these four areas and encountered difficulties in handling the intelligence effectively due to constraints of logistics,paucity of staff and other administrative issues, a communique said. PTI COR NVG NVG.

