Sedition case booked by Hyd'bad police over 'provocative'

A case has been registered for sedition and other charges in connection with alleged objectionable and highly provocative slogans and remarks raised by some people at a gathering here over the Ayodhya verdict, police said on Friday. The slogans were allegedly raised after prayers held at a ground at Saidabad on Thursday and the case had been registered by the police on their own, they said.

One woman had been identified after preliminary probe and further investigation would reveal about who were all involved in the incident, police said without elaborating further. The case has been filed under the relevant Indian Penal Code sections and included sedition charges, police added.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 9 cleared the way for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, settling a more than a century-old litigation. PTI SJR VS VS.

