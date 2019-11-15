Pollution: Firecrackers at wedding lands groom's father in soup, FIR lodged

Bursting of firecrackers at a wedding function here has landed the groom's father and the event's organisers in trouble after an FIR was lodged against them for violating a ban on fireworks, officials said on Friday. The action was taken by the district administration over reports of bursting of firecrackers during the function at Sector 51 on Thursday night, they said.

"The firecrackers were burst in violation of the guidelines and orders of the National Green Tribunal and a Supreme Court-mandated panel, amid such a high level of air pollution," City Magistrate, Noida, Shailendra Mishra, said. He said an FIR against the groom's father and the function's organisers was registered under Section 15 of The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The punishment for such violations could be Rs 5 lakh in penalty or imprisonment for up to one year, or both, Mishra said. The district administration has warned all community centres, marriage halls to take caution and not violate laws and guidelines pertaining to pollution.

