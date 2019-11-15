Armed men attack BSF trucks carrying seized cattle in Bengal

Two BSF trucks carrying seized cattle were attacked by armed miscreants in Bally area of Howrah district, officials said on Thursday. The attack was, however, thwarted by the truck drivers, a BSF official said.

The two trucks carrying cattle rescued from smugglers near Bangladesh borders were being shifted by an NGO, authorised by the BSF, to its cattle shelter in Jharkhand, he said. "... A group of cattle mafias armed with knives and blades attempted to break into the trucks and flee away with the cattle. But, the drivers resisted the attack and stopped the cattle from being looted," the official said.

The drivers have suffered serious injuries in the attack and under treatment at a hospital. Police has started an investigation into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)