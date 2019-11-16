Get back Indian shipping official held in China: Goa Seamen

The Goan Seamen Association of India on Saturday held a protest in Margao and demanded the center intervene to get Jagvir Singh Sidhu, detained inNingbao Port in China since July, released

Captain Sidhu was working on the ship M V Hai Yue, belonging to V Star Ltd, when it was detained on July 7 by Chinese authorities for allegedly carrying a cargo of chicken without requisite permissions

Goan Seamen Association of India President FranklinD'Costa said, "We appeal to th Central government to intervene in the matter and get the Indian captain back."

