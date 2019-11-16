14 of a family suffer from food poisoning in Ahmednagar

At least 14 members of a family in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district fell ill after consuming rotis made of spoilt millets, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Dehre village on Friday afternoon, when 14 members of the Mali family suffered a severe case of food poisoning after consuming rotis made of old and spoilt pearl millet (bajra) flour, an official from MIDC police station said.

"The victims experienced vomiting and nausea, and were admitted to a civil hospital where their condition has been stabilised," he said. Samples of the food have been sent for testing to ascertain the exact cause for food poisoning, he added..

