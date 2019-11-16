Police constable dies in Sabarimala
A 32-year-old civil police officer (CPO) posted near the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple complex, for security duty, collapsed and died on Saturday morning, police said. Though the CPO was rushed to the hospital from the police barracks, he was declared brought dead, they said.
The Malabar Special Police officer, Biju, hails from Perambra in Kozhikode and leaves behind wife and a seven month-old daughter. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death.
The Sabarimala temple will reopen this evening for two month long pilgrim season..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayyappa
- Sabarimala
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Malabar Special Police
- Perambra
- Kozhikode
ALSO READ
Not possible to circumvent SC verdict on Sabarimala women entry by making laws: Vijayan
Legislation on Sabarimala women entry not possible: Ker CM
Legislation on Sabarimala women entry not possible: Ker CM
Govt will implement SC verdict on Sabarimala: Kerala minister
No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals