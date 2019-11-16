Mizoram: Two workers killed as pile of steel rods fall on them

Two workers were killed onSaturday when a pile of steel rods accidentally fell on themat a construction site in Mizoram's Mamit district, policesaid

The incident occurred when the two labourers wereworking on the foundation of Dapchhuah Bridge over Tut river,a police officer said

Eighteen-year-old Kripa Kanti, a resident of MarparaNorth in Mamit district and 33-year-old Dipa Roy of Assam'sKatlicherra died on the spot when the steel rods accidentallyfell on them, he said.

