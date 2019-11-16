International Development News
Development News Edition

Ban lifted on non-PNG industries in Delhi, coal-based units in NCR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 20:32 IST
Ban lifted on non-PNG industries in Delhi, coal-based units in NCR

The ban on the operation of coal-based units in the National Capital Region and industries in Delhi that do not use piped natural gas was lifted as the air quality improved on Saturday and is expected to improve in the next two days. At a review meeting of the Central Pollution Control Board-led task force on Saturday, it was also decided that hot mix plants and stone crushers would remain closed in the NCR.

The air quality index in Delhi read 357 at 4pm on Saturday, over 100 notches less than Friday as strong winds abated the smog lingering over the NCR for the past four days. V K Soni from the India Meteorological Department said at the meeting that the favourable weather would likely to stay till Monday, following which the AQI may enter the higher end of the 'poor' category or lower end of the 'very poor' category.

Soni said the wind direction was northwesterly and surface wind speed was high. In view of the weather forecast, the task force recommended lifting of the ban on coal-based industries in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Sonepat, and Bahadurgarh, and industries in Delhi that are using fuel other than piped natural gas (PNG).

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had announced the ban on such units in view of the extreme pollution levels that triggered a public health emergency. The task force directed the industries to take adequate pollution control measures and comply with the prescribed environmental norms.

Pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and other implementing agencies have also been asked to ensure regular surveillance and take all necessary action to curb air polluting activities. The Supreme Court had on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the NCR till further orders. PTI GVS NIT

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Runway incursion at Chennai airport: DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for 3 months

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two pilots of IndiGo airline for not heeding the instructions of Air Traffic Controller which caused a runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on July 14, an official said on Saturday. Capt. Elitom...

India record best-ever medal haul in World Para Athletics Championship

India signed off the campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship with their biggest ever haul nine medals - finishing in the 24th position in the nine-day competition here. Until this edition, London 2017 had been Indias best-ever sh...

Warriors await MRI after Russell sprains thumb

Golden State Warriors leading scorer DAngelo Russell will have an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right thumb in Fridays 105-100 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Russell, 23, left midway through the third quarter after having the...

Cuba cries foul as doctors head home from Bolivia

The first of around 700 Cuban doctors were scheduled to fly home from strife-torn Bolivia on Saturday as officials railed against what they charged was slander and mistreatment by Bolivias conservative interim government.Cuba said Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019