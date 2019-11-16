Navy's ultra-modern reconnaissance plane on successful mission

A P-8I maritime reconnaissance (MR) aircraft, the most modern MR aircraft of the Indian Navy, successfully undertook an operational mission from the Naval Air Enclave (NAE) here on Friday. This is the first sortie undertaken by a P-8I aircraft after the recent inauguration of the Naval Taxi Link connecting the NAE with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), a defence press release said.

The aircraft successfully underwent an Operational Turn Round at NAE Kochi as part of the mission. The successful completion of the mission has validated the capability of NAE (Kochi) in supporting the wide bodied P-8I operations and would significantly enhance the endurance and reach of the aircraft in undertaking maritime reconnaissance missions in the Indian Ocean Region.

It has also endorsed CIALs commitment to mutual support and cooperation with the Indian Navy, the release said..

