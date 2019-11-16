Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates development projects in J-K's Doda

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated various vital projects during his one day visit to Bhaderwah tehsil in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir and assured every possible help to the district administration for the overall growth of the region. The projects included those completed by the Public Works Department under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Central Road Fund, The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) during the current financial year, an official spokesman said.

Doda District Development Commissioner Sagar D Doifode and other officers of the district administration accompanied the minister. The projects which were inaugurated by the Union minister included steel girder motorable bridge over Koti nallah, 100-bedded hostel for girls at city middle school in Doda, upgradation of Bhaderwah to Chamba road and Dangrota to Ganika road, etc. the spokesman said.

He said the minister also laid foundation stone for construction of a motorable bridge on link road from Kursari to KV school. The Doda DDC informed the Union minister that various important projects will be soon started in the district with the support of the central government like government degree college Marmat, women's government degree college in Doda, government degree college in Bhalla and professional college in Bhela, All India institute of High Altitude Medicinal plant at Bhaderwah and K V Bhaderwah.

Doifode also said the land proposals for these projects have already been sent to the higher authorities, besides he informed that Government degree college, Kastigarh started functioning this academic year. The Union minister congratulated the district administration for its efforts in completing the projects and said that the central government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for the overall development of this region in all respects.

"With the constitutional changes, the pace of development work will increase in the new Union Territory of J&K," he said, assuring every possible help to the district administration for the overall growth of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)